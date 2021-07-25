France's President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed on the tarmac upon his arrival at Faa'a international airport in Tahiti, French Polynesia. Photo: AFP
Macron in French Polynesia to discuss Indo-Pacific strategy, legacy of nuclear tests
- The French president will lay out his vision for the strategic territory, as China pushes for military and commercial dominance in the Pacific
- Macron arrived in Tahiti after attending the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, and will also discuss Covid-19 and climate change risks
Topic | France
France's President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed on the tarmac upon his arrival at Faa'a international airport in Tahiti, French Polynesia. Photo: AFP