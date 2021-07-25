Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask as he leaves Downing Street in London last month. Photo: Reuters Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask as he leaves Downing Street in London last month. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask as he leaves Downing Street in London last month. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus UK
World /  Europe

UK health minister apologises for urging Britain not to ‘cower’ from Covid-19

  • Sajid Javid, whose predecessor stepped down last month for breaking virus restrictions by kissing an aide, said sorry for the ‘poor choice of word’
  • His remarks came as Britain shifts strategy in its pandemic fight, opening up society in the hope vaccines will protect most people from serious illness

Topic |   Coronavirus UK
Agence France-PresseReuters
Agence France-Presse  and Reuters in London

Updated: 10:56pm, 25 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask as he leaves Downing Street in London last month. Photo: Reuters Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask as he leaves Downing Street in London last month. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask as he leaves Downing Street in London last month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE