Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask as he leaves Downing Street in London last month. Photo: Reuters
UK health minister apologises for urging Britain not to ‘cower’ from Covid-19
- Sajid Javid, whose predecessor stepped down last month for breaking virus restrictions by kissing an aide, said sorry for the ‘poor choice of word’
- His remarks came as Britain shifts strategy in its pandemic fight, opening up society in the hope vaccines will protect most people from serious illness
Topic | Coronavirus UK
