Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Fires ravage Italy’s Mediterranean island of Sardinia, forcing evacuations
- Firefighters said several homes were damaged and authorities said a survey indicates 10,000 acres have been consumed by flames
- Christian Solinas, president of the Sardinia region, described the fires as ‘a disaster without precedent’
