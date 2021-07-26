A bus driving from Germany to Kosovo crashed near Slavonski Brod, Croatia on Sunday. Photo: Ivica Galovic / PIXSELL via Reuters
Ten dead and 44 injured in Croatia motorway bus crash
- Officials said the bus was carrying 67 passengers, including children, and two drivers, one of whom died in the crash
- Authorities said the other bus driver had been detained. He apparently lost control of the vehicle after briefly falling asleep
Topic | European Union
