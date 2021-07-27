Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, left, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sign the UK-France Maritime Security Treaty in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
France and Britain sign security deal on fighting Channel terror threat
- The deal is aimed at protecting the public in the event of a terror attack in the Channel against a large vessel such as a passenger ferry
- The treaty includes provisions that will enable Britain and France to share information concerning potential threats and coordinate joint responses
Topic | Britain
