A dish of lab-grown foie gras, produced by Gourmey in Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg
Lab-grown foie gras cannot be labelled as such, rules official French association
- The foie gras association said most French do not want to consume artificial products resulting from cellular manipulations
- Livers for foie gras are obtained by force-feeding ducks with a tube stuck down their throats, a practice denounced by critics as unnecessarily cruel
