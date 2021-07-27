A dish of lab-grown foie gras, produced by Gourmey in Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg A dish of lab-grown foie gras, produced by Gourmey in Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg
Lab-grown foie gras cannot be labelled as such, rules official French association

  • The foie gras association said most French do not want to consume artificial products resulting from cellular manipulations
  • Livers for foie gras are obtained by force-feeding ducks with a tube stuck down their throats, a practice denounced by critics as unnecessarily cruel

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:05am, 27 Jul, 2021

