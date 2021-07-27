Protesters hold banners during a march against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary on Monday. Photo: AP
Hungarians protest in Budapest against alleged illegal surveillance with Pegasus spyware
- Protesters gathered at the House of Terror Museum in the capital, Budapest, which commemorates victims of Nazism and Communism
- Protesters claim the government used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance of public figures in Hungary
Topic | Hungary
