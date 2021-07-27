Technical personnel from China General Nuclear Power, which has a 20 per cent stake in the development of the Sizewell C power station. Photo: AFP Technical personnel from China General Nuclear Power, which has a 20 per cent stake in the development of the Sizewell C power station. Photo: AFP
Britain could pursue Sizewell C nuclear project even without Chinese funding, source says

  • The proposed £20 billion plant is still viable despite the government exploring ways to remove state-owned China General Nuclear Power from all future projects
  • Government has hardened its stance toward China after members of Conservative Party expressed concern about China’s involvement in critical UK infrastructure

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Jul, 2021

