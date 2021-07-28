Smoke billows from the chemical industry area of Chempark in Leverkusen, Germany on Tuesday, Photo: EPA-EFE Smoke billows from the chemical industry area of Chempark in Leverkusen, Germany on Tuesday, Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany
Two dead, several missing in explosion at chemical park in Germany

  • Germany’s NINA warning app sent an ‘extreme danger’ alert to residents, telling them to stay at home and shut doors and windows
  • Another 31 people were injured in the incident at the Chempark complex, three of them seriously, Leverkusen authorities said

Reuters
Updated: 3:00am, 28 Jul, 2021

