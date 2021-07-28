Police inside the Chaumet jewellery store after the robbery. Photo: Reuters Police inside the Chaumet jewellery store after the robbery. Photo: Reuters
Man robs iconic Chaumet jewellery store in Paris, uses stand-up scooter for getaway

  • Robber steals almost €2 million worth of jewellery and gems
  • He then made his getaway on a stand-up scooter

Agencies

Updated: 10:28am, 28 Jul, 2021

