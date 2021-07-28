An armed man using a stand-up scooter has robbed famed Parisian jeweller Chaumet in an audacious evening heist. The robber stole almost € 2 million (US$2.37 million) worth of jewellery and precious stones after bursting into the shop near the Champs-Elysees avenue around 5pm on Tuesday, according to reports. Without using his weapon, the man also made his getaway on the scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1, a source said. The prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation. It did not confirm initial estimates of the loot. Chaumet, now part of the world’s leading luxury goods maker LVMH, is best known for its store on Place Vendome, which was robbed in 2009 with € 1.9 million worth of gems stolen.