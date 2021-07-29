AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Britain to begin global vaccine roll-out to Asia and Commonwealth nations
- The first 9 million doses will go to countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Kenya and Jamaica, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
- Britain has committed to sharing 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots by the middle of 2022, with 30 million to be sent by the end of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters