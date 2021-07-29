AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Britain to begin global vaccine roll-out to Asia and Commonwealth nations

  • The first 9 million doses will go to countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Kenya and Jamaica, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
  • Britain has committed to sharing 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots by the middle of 2022, with 30 million to be sent by the end of the year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:40am, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will be sent to Kenya this week as part of the roll-out. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE