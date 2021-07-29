Lulu Lakatos, 60, was sentenced on Wednesday to 5½ years in prison after her trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: UK Metropolitan Police via AP Lulu Lakatos, 60, was sentenced on Wednesday to 5½ years in prison after her trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. Photo: UK Metropolitan Police via AP
Jewel thief swaps pebbles for diamonds in US$5.8 million London heist

  • Lulu Lakatos, 60, who posed as an expert sent to appraise the gems by a wealthy Russian client, has been sentenced to over five years in jail
  • The seven diamonds have never been recovered, in what prosecutors call the biggest heist of its kind ever committed in Britain

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:39am, 29 Jul, 2021

