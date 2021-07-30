Flowers and tributes lie at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta, which was turned into a temporary shrine for Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after she was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Photo: AFP Flowers and tributes lie at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta, which was turned into a temporary shrine for Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after she was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Flowers and tributes lie at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta, which was turned into a temporary shrine for Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after she was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Malta government responsible for murder of Panama Papers journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, inquiry finds

  • Caruana Galizia, who exposed cronyism and sleaze within the country’s elite, was killed by a car bomb in 2017, sparking international outrage
  • The Maltese state created an ‘atmosphere of impunity’ that put the journalist at risk, a panel of three judges wrote in a 437-page report

Topic |   Panama Papers
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:17am, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Flowers and tributes lie at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta, which was turned into a temporary shrine for Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after she was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Photo: AFP Flowers and tributes lie at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta, which was turned into a temporary shrine for Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after she was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Flowers and tributes lie at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta, which was turned into a temporary shrine for Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after she was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE