Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson on their wedding day in May. Carrie Johnson posted on Instagram on Saturday that the couple are expecting their second child. Photo: Rebecca Fulton / 10 Downing Street / AFP
British PM Boris Johnson’s wife announces the couple are expecting their second child
- Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram in which she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year
- The British prime minister has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages
