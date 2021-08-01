A medical worker applies a pulse oximeter on a patient. Photo: Reuters A medical worker applies a pulse oximeter on a patient. Photo: Reuters
Britain warns coronavirus monitor devices work less well for darker-skinned people

  • The devices, clipped on to a finger, work by shining a light through a person’s skin to measure the level of oxygen in the blood
  • The NHS said ‘pulse oximeters can be less accurate for people with darker skin because they may show higher readings of the oxygen level in the blood’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:32am, 1 Aug, 2021

