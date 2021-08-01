Firefighters spray water as they try to get the fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat in Antalya, Turkey on Friday. Photo: AP Firefighters spray water as they try to get the fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat in Antalya, Turkey on Friday. Photo: AP
Firefighters spray water as they try to get the fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat in Antalya, Turkey on Friday. Photo: AP
Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by rescue boat as fires rage in Aegean resort of Bodrum

  • The death toll from fires in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns rose to six on Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the health minister said
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish government would cover the rents for people affected by the fire and rebuild their homes

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:33am, 1 Aug, 2021

