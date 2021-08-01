French anti-riot forces stand guard in front of the Moulin Rouge during a protest against the coronavirus health pass in Paris, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Mass protests in France as tougher restrictions loom
- The Interior Ministry said about 204,000 people joined about 180 protests across the country on Saturday
- There were reports of isolated clashes on Saturday and TV broadcasts showed police employing water cannon
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
