Firefighters try to put out fires in the Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Firefighters try to put out fires in the Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Firefighters try to put out fires in the Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkey
World /  Europe

Death toll in Turkey fires rises to eight as blazes rage for fifth day

  • Two more people died on Sunday due to fires in the southern town of Manavgat, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said
  • Most of the more than 100 fires that erupted in Turkey in the past five days have been contained, authorities said

Topic |   Turkey
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:27am, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters try to put out fires in the Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Firefighters try to put out fires in the Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Firefighters try to put out fires in the Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE