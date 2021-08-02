Firefighters try to put out fires in the Marmaris district of Mugla, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Death toll in Turkey fires rises to eight as blazes rage for fifth day
- Two more people died on Sunday due to fires in the southern town of Manavgat, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said
- Most of the more than 100 fires that erupted in Turkey in the past five days have been contained, authorities said
Topic | Turkey
