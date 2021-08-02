British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on the podium after taking the third place in the Formula One Grand Prix in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton reveals he is suffering from long Covid at Hungary Grand Prix
- The seven-time world champion required medical attention following Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring
- Hamilton said: ‘I haven’t spoken to anyone particularly about long Covid, but I think it is lingering there’
