Police detain a protester in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Thousands in Berlin protest against Covid-19 measures, 600 detained
- Berlin police deployed more than 2,000 officers to try to disperse the protests, but it said officers were ‘harassed and attacked’
- Germany’s domestic intelligence service warned the Querdenker anti-lockdown movement was becoming increasingly radical
