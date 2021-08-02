Giant panda Huan Huan and her twin cubs. Photo: AFP Giant panda Huan Huan and her twin cubs. Photo: AFP
Pandas
Panda loaned to France gives birth to ‘magnificent’ twins

  • Twin panda cubs born at Beauval zoo in France
  • China’s first lady Peng Liyuan to choose names

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:30am, 2 Aug, 2021

