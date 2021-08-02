Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is seen at Haneda international airport in Tokyo after refusing to board a plane home. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya seeks asylum in Poland
- The sprinter refused to board a flight home to Belarus, fearing for her safety after she publicly criticised her coaches
- The brewing diplomatic incident has cast a spotlight on the former Soviet state that is run with a tight grip by President Alexander Lukashenko
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
