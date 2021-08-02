The Chinese flag flies in front of the country’s embassy in Berlin. Photo: Shutterstock
German think tank chief’s wife also charged with passing secrets to China
- Prosectors say Klara K assisted her husband Klaus L in passing information to Chinese intelligence from 2010 to 2019
- German media said the husband had also been a spy for Germany’s foreign intelligence services (BND) and did not deny spying for China
Topic | Germany
