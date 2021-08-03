Passengers arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: ‘We need to get the travel industry moving again,’ says Britain’s Boris Johnson
- Under rules to be reviewed on Thursday, double-vaccinated travellers can return to Britain without quarantine from countries rated amber on a traffic-light list
- Johnson’s travel regulations have angered some of Britain’s European allies and brought warnings from airports, airlines and tour companies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE