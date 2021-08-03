The Mercer Street, seen in Cape Town, South Africa in 2015. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Tensions between UK and Iran escalate after oil tanker attack that killed two in Arabian Sea
- Britain summoned Iran’s ambassador in response to Thursday’s drone strike on the MV Mercer Street, which killed a British national and a Romanian
- The United States, Britain and Israel have blamed Iran for the fatal attack, though Iran denies involvement
