Protesters unfurl a banner in the colours of the former Belarus national flag in Minsk in 2020. File photo: Bloomberg Protesters unfurl a banner in the colours of the former Belarus national flag in Minsk in 2020. File photo: Bloomberg
Missing Belarus activist Vitaly Shishov found hanged in Kyiv park after he went jogging

  • Vitaly Shishov led an organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution
  • He had told friends he was followed by ‘strangers’ while jogging recently

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:09pm, 3 Aug, 2021

