Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP
Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP
Turkey
World /  Europe

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces mounting criticism as fires continue to rage

  • The fires that began on Wednesday have left eight people dead and forced thousands of residents and tourists to flee homes and holiday resorts
  • Erdogan’s government has been accused of compromising firefighting efforts by allegedly refusing help from Western nations during the early stages of the fires

Topic |   Turkey
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:44am, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP
Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE