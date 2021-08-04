Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP
Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces mounting criticism as fires continue to rage
- The fires that began on Wednesday have left eight people dead and forced thousands of residents and tourists to flee homes and holiday resorts
- Erdogan’s government has been accused of compromising firefighting efforts by allegedly refusing help from Western nations during the early stages of the fires
Topic | Turkey
Men try to lead sheep away from an advancing fire in Mugla, Marmaris, Turkey. Photo: AFP