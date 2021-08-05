Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya speaks with Austrian State Secretary Magnus Brunner during a stopover in Vienna on Wednesday, on her way to Poland from Japan. Photo: Federal Chancellory of Austria handout via EPA-EFE
Tokyo Olympics: Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya lands in Poland for refuge
- In a last-minute twist, the athlete changed her route from Japan for ‘security reasons’, ditching her direct flight to Warsaw and arriving via Vienna instead
- Tsimanouskaya says she fears for her life if forced to return home after dispute with her Tokyo Games team
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya speaks with Austrian State Secretary Magnus Brunner during a stopover in Vienna on Wednesday, on her way to Poland from Japan. Photo: Federal Chancellory of Austria handout via EPA-EFE