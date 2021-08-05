Krystsina Tsimanouskaya addresses a press conference in Warsaw on August 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya made decision to defect ‘in some 10 seconds’
- The athlete was being driven to the airport when her grandmother called to warn her against returning to Belarus
- Tsimanouskaya, who was offered asylum in Poland, said her family feared she would be sent to a psychiatric ward if she went home
