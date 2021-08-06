Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya poses with T-shirt with the lettering reading 'I just want to run' in Warsaw, after her arrival in Poland. Photo: AFP Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya poses with T-shirt with the lettering reading 'I just want to run' in Warsaw, after her arrival in Poland. Photo: AFP
Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya poses with T-shirt with the lettering reading 'I just want to run' in Warsaw, after her arrival in Poland. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Belarus coaches kicked out of Tokyo Olympics in sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya case

  • Two Belarus team officials named in Tsimanouskaya case sent home
  • IOC stripped accreditations, removed them from Olympic Village

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:36am, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya poses with T-shirt with the lettering reading 'I just want to run' in Warsaw, after her arrival in Poland. Photo: AFP Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya poses with T-shirt with the lettering reading 'I just want to run' in Warsaw, after her arrival in Poland. Photo: AFP
Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya poses with T-shirt with the lettering reading 'I just want to run' in Warsaw, after her arrival in Poland. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE