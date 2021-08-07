Flames spread in the village of Afidnes, north of Athens, Greece on Friday. Photo: AFP
Thousands flee fires in Greece and Turkey as blazes continue to burn through Europe
- Turkey’s fires, described as the worst in decades, have swept through swathes of the southern coast for the past 10 days, killing eight people
- In Greece, firefighters were battling 56 active fires and multiple evacuation orders were issued for inhabited areas of the mainland
Topic | Greece
