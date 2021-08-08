Demonstrators in Nantes, France during a national day of protest against the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of the health pass on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Protesters march in France for fourth weekend denouncing coronavirus vaccines and health passes
- Protesters rallied through the streets of Paris, Nice, Montpellier and other towns, and in Lyon police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators
- From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
