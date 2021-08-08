Participants with rainbow flags take part in the Pride march in Amsterdam on Saturday. Photo: ANP / AFP
Amsterdam substitutes Pride Walk for canal parade in 25th anniversary of Gay Pride festival
- The festival has traditionally ended with a flotilla along the city’s canals, but the canal parade was cancelled in 2020 and again this year due to coronavirus
- Flags from 71 countries around the world where homosexuality is a crime lined the route, with a sign describing punishments prescribed for those convicted
Topic | The Netherlands
