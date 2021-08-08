People take part in an open-air Freedom Dinner organised by Berlin’s Senate on the runway of the former Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. Photo: Reuters People take part in an open-air Freedom Dinner organised by Berlin’s Senate on the runway of the former Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
People take part in an open-air Freedom Dinner organised by Berlin’s Senate on the runway of the former Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands celebrate coronavirus ‘Freedom Dinner’ on former Berlin airport runway

  • Berlin’s Mayor Michael Mueller said Berlin wanted to use the event to send the signal ‘Berlin is back!’ after many months of the coronavirus pandemic
  • The tables at Tegel Airport had been set up in such a way that, when viewed from the air, they displayed the words ‘Berlin loves you’ and a large heart

DPA
Updated: 4:10am, 8 Aug, 2021

