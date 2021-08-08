People board a ferry during evacuation as a fire burns in the village of Limni on the island of Evia, Greece on Friday. Photo: Reuters People board a ferry during evacuation as a fire burns in the village of Limni on the island of Evia, Greece on Friday. Photo: Reuters
People board a ferry during evacuation as a fire burns in the village of Limni on the island of Evia, Greece on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Greece
World /  Europe

Fires continue to ravage Greek forests, cutting large island of Evia in half

  • The fire on Evia forced the evacuation of about 1,400 people from a seaside village and island beaches after the flames cut off other means of escape
  • One volunteer firefighter died and 20 people have been treated in hospitals over the last week during Greece’s most intense heatwave in three decades

Topic |   Greece
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:48am, 8 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People board a ferry during evacuation as a fire burns in the village of Limni on the island of Evia, Greece on Friday. Photo: Reuters People board a ferry during evacuation as a fire burns in the village of Limni on the island of Evia, Greece on Friday. Photo: Reuters
People board a ferry during evacuation as a fire burns in the village of Limni on the island of Evia, Greece on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE