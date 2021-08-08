People board a ferry during evacuation as a fire burns in the village of Limni on the island of Evia, Greece on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Fires continue to ravage Greek forests, cutting large island of Evia in half
- The fire on Evia forced the evacuation of about 1,400 people from a seaside village and island beaches after the flames cut off other means of escape
- One volunteer firefighter died and 20 people have been treated in hospitals over the last week during Greece’s most intense heatwave in three decades
Topic | Greece
