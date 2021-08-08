The thermopolium fast-food court in the Pompeii archaeological park near Naples, Italy. Photo: Parco Archeologico di Pompeii via AP
Ancient snack bar discovered at Pompeii Archaeological Park will open to visitors next week
- At the end of December, experts said that they had uncovered the counter of a kind of ancient snack bar at the site in the Gulf of Naples
- Ash, mud and lava buried the city during eruptions of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD and the historic city was rediscovered in the 18th century
