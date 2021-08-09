Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images / TNS Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Belarus
World /  Europe

Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko threatened with new EU sanctions on re-election anniversary

  • ‘The EU stands ready to consider further measures in light of the regime’s blatant disregard of international commitments,’ said EU chief Josep Borrell
  • In August last year, Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1 per cent of the votes despite massive accusations of electoral fraud

Topic |   Belarus
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:07am, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images / TNS Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE