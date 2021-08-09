Activists and members of the Belarusian diaspora in Poland take part in a rally in Warsaw on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hundreds in Warsaw protest against political repression in Belarus
- The protest was held on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election of Alexander Lukashenko that protesters consider rigged
- In front of the Russian embassy, speakers accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for the repressions in Belarus
Topic | Belarus
