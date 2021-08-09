A crowd gathers in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday ahead of a broadcast of the Olympic handover ceremony between the Tokyo Olympics and the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris: Olympics focus switches to 2024
- Thousands partied by the Eiffel Tower on Sunday to watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics and celebrate Paris’ status as host of the 2024 Games
- The contrast was dramatic after a Tokyo Games played out in mostly empty stadiums and under strict Covid-19 protocols
