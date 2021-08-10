A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. BioNTech says a booster vaccine with the parental coronavirus strain is completely sufficient against the Delta variant. Photo: AFP A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. BioNTech says a booster vaccine with the parental coronavirus strain is completely sufficient against the Delta variant. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Pfizer-BioNTech says no need yet to adapt vaccine for new coronavirus variants

  • German company BioNTech said its vaccine developed with Pfizer works against the Delta strain and does not need to be modified yet
  • They have shipped around 1 billion doses of their vaccines to more than 100 countries, and expect to generate US$33.5 billion in sales this year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:57am, 10 Aug, 2021

