A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. BioNTech says a booster vaccine with the parental coronavirus strain is completely sufficient against the Delta variant. Photo: AFP
Pfizer-BioNTech says no need yet to adapt vaccine for new coronavirus variants
- German company BioNTech said its vaccine developed with Pfizer works against the Delta strain and does not need to be modified yet
- They have shipped around 1 billion doses of their vaccines to more than 100 countries, and expect to generate US$33.5 billion in sales this year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
