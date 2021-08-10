Protesters hold up placards outside Downing Street, London on Monday to protest against the decision to euthanise Geronimo, an alpaca which has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Photo: AFP Protesters hold up placards outside Downing Street, London on Monday to protest against the decision to euthanise Geronimo, an alpaca which has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Photo: AFP
Protesters hold up placards outside Downing Street, London on Monday to protest against the decision to euthanise Geronimo, an alpaca which has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Protesters in London call on British government to spare condemned alpaca Geronimo

  • Dozens of protesters are casting doubt on the accuracy of positive tests showing Geronimo has bovine tuberculosis
  • The demonstrators had been due to be accompanied by several alpacas on their march through Westminster, but they were not brought along over safety concerns

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:26am, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters hold up placards outside Downing Street, London on Monday to protest against the decision to euthanise Geronimo, an alpaca which has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Photo: AFP Protesters hold up placards outside Downing Street, London on Monday to protest against the decision to euthanise Geronimo, an alpaca which has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Photo: AFP
Protesters hold up placards outside Downing Street, London on Monday to protest against the decision to euthanise Geronimo, an alpaca which has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE