Derby County at Pride Park, Derby in 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters Derby County at Pride Park, Derby in 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters
Derby County at Pride Park, Derby in 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

English football club Derby County ready for sale to ‘criminal investor,’ investigation finds

  • The investigation found that Derby County FC was prepared to go through with a US$137 million sale to a fictitious Chinese buyer
  • Undercover reporters from Al Jazeera’s investigative unit reached the brink of striking a deal to buy Derby County, the Qatari news channel said

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:25am, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Derby County at Pride Park, Derby in 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters Derby County at Pride Park, Derby in 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters
Derby County at Pride Park, Derby in 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE