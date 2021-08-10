Derby County at Pride Park, Derby in 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters
English football club Derby County ready for sale to ‘criminal investor,’ investigation finds
- The investigation found that Derby County FC was prepared to go through with a US$137 million sale to a fictitious Chinese buyer
- Undercover reporters from Al Jazeera’s investigative unit reached the brink of striking a deal to buy Derby County, the Qatari news channel said
