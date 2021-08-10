Tower Bridge in London was stuck in the open position due to a technical fault on Monday. Photo: Reuters
London’s Tower Bridge stuck open after technical failure, causing traffic disruptions
- The bridge across the River Thames remained stuck at 6pm local time, more than three hours after the problems began
- The bridge opens about 800 times a year to allow large ships to pass, with the times arranged at least 24 hours in advance
Topic | Britain
