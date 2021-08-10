Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during an annual press conference in Minsk, Belarus on Monday. Photo: BelTA photo via AP Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during an annual press conference in Minsk, Belarus on Monday. Photo: BelTA photo via AP
Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko denies repression a year after disputed vote

  • Lukashenko’s remarks came during a conference on the anniversary of the vote that handed him a sixth term but was denounced by the opposition as rigged
  • Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 27 years, has denounced his opponents and accused the US and its allies of plotting to overthrow his government

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:17am, 10 Aug, 2021

