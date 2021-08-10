Former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Photo: AP Former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Photo: AP
Former UK leader David Cameron allegedly made US$10 million from collapsed Greensill Capital firm

  • The former prime minister was revealed to have made US$4.5 million after cashing in shares from the company in 2019 - plus a salary of US$1 million a year
  • Cameron ‘lobbied the British government to act as a new investor for the firm, texting ministers including Chancellor Rishi Sunak’

Updated: 4:50am, 10 Aug, 2021

