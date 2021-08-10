Firefighters and volunteers use a hosepipe to extinguish a fire in the village of Glatsona on Evia island on Monday. Photo: AFP
Firefighters, volunteers and residents fight wall of flames on Greek island of Evia
- Residents of the village of Kamatriades joined emergency crews to form a human chain as a wall of flames approached their homes in the early evening
- The country‘s firefighting resources are stretched to their limits and many citizens are angry, saying they feel abandoned to their fate by the government
Topic | Greece
