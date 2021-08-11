People attend a rally in Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday marking the anniversary of the start of mass demonstrations in Belarus. Photo: EPA-EFE People attend a rally in Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday marking the anniversary of the start of mass demonstrations in Belarus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Belarus
New barrier to rise in Europe’s east amid dispute with Belarus

  • Lithuania will build a 508km-long fence to stop an unprecedented surge of migrants pouring across its border
  • Officials say the arrivals are part of Belarus leader Lukashenko’s strategy to retaliate against EU sanctions over his crackdown on dissidents

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:48am, 11 Aug, 2021

