People attend a rally in Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday marking the anniversary of the start of mass demonstrations in Belarus. Photo: EPA-EFE
New barrier to rise in Europe’s east amid dispute with Belarus
- Lithuania will build a 508km-long fence to stop an unprecedented surge of migrants pouring across its border
- Officials say the arrivals are part of Belarus leader Lukashenko’s strategy to retaliate against EU sanctions over his crackdown on dissidents
Topic | Belarus
People attend a rally in Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday marking the anniversary of the start of mass demonstrations in Belarus. Photo: EPA-EFE