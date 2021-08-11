A nurse is suspected of injecting salt solution into people’s arms instead of genuine doses at a vaccination centre in Friesland, Germany. Photo: AFP A nurse is suspected of injecting salt solution into people’s arms instead of genuine doses at a vaccination centre in Friesland, Germany. Photo: AFP
A nurse is suspected of injecting salt solution into people’s arms instead of genuine doses at a vaccination centre in Friesland, Germany. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thousands need new shots after German nurse ‘swaps vaccine for saline’

  • The nurse’s motive was not clear, but she had aired sceptical views about vaccines in social media posts, police say
  • While the salt solution is harmless, many of those possibly affected are elderly people at high risk from Covid-19

Updated: 6:36am, 11 Aug, 2021

