A nurse is suspected of injecting salt solution into people’s arms instead of genuine doses at a vaccination centre in Friesland, Germany. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thousands need new shots after German nurse ‘swaps vaccine for saline’
- The nurse’s motive was not clear, but she had aired sceptical views about vaccines in social media posts, police say
- While the salt solution is harmless, many of those possibly affected are elderly people at high risk from Covid-19
