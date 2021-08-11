Doctors intubate a Covid-19 patient in a US hospital. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Doctors intubate a Covid-19 patient in a US hospital. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Doctors intubate a Covid-19 patient in a US hospital. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Switzerland asks Chinese media to remove Covid-19 quotes from ‘fake’ citizen

  • Several Chinese websites featured a quote by a Swiss biologist who did not appear to exist
  • The supposed scientist, Wilson Edwards, was quoted as saying he had faced US pressure for backing a report by China and the WHO on the origins of Covid- 19

Updated: 11:40pm, 11 Aug, 2021

