A fire engine is seen on the road as flames rage around Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via AFP
New temperature record as ‘Lucifer’ heatwave sweeps Italy
- A blistering 48.8 degrees Celsius was recorded by authorities in Sicily as an anticyclone swept into the region
- The heat has raised fears for the fires that have blighted Calabria all summer, with firefighters recording 300 interventions in 12 hours
Topic | Climate change
