A fire engine is seen on the road as flames rage around Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via AFP A fire engine is seen on the road as flames rage around Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via AFP
A fire engine is seen on the road as flames rage around Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via AFP
World /  Europe

New temperature record as ‘Lucifer’ heatwave sweeps Italy

  • A blistering 48.8 degrees Celsius was recorded by authorities in Sicily as an anticyclone swept into the region
  • The heat has raised fears for the fires that have blighted Calabria all summer, with firefighters recording 300 interventions in 12 hours

Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:39am, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A fire engine is seen on the road as flames rage around Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via AFP A fire engine is seen on the road as flames rage around Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via AFP
A fire engine is seen on the road as flames rage around Palermo, Sicily on Tuesday. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE